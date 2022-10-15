Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Adecco Group Stock Down 0.5 %
AHEXY stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.