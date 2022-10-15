Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adecco Group Stock Down 0.5 %

AHEXY stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

AHEXY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

