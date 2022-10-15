Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 170.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $70.73 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

