Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.