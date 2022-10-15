Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.