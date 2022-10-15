Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 965,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 815.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. FIX cut shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

