AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 81.9% in September

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMLLF shares. Mizuho raised AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AEON Mall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

AEON Mall Price Performance

AEON Mall stock opened at 14.41 on Friday. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of 13.88 and a fifty-two week high of 15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 14.41.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.