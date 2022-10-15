AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AEON Mall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of AEON Mall stock opened at 14.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 14.41. AEON Mall has a one year low of 13.88 and a one year high of 15.50.

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

