Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 1,224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

AOIFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

