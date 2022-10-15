Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the September 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,115.0 days.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
