AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) PT Lowered to $7.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MITT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.