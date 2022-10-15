Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 454.0 days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at 2.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.05. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52 week low of 2.95 and a 52 week high of 2.95.
About Agfa-Gevaert
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.