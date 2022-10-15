Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 454.0 days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at 2.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.05. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52 week low of 2.95 and a 52 week high of 2.95.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

