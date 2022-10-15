AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AiAdvertising Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIAD opened at $0.01 on Friday. AiAdvertising has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get AiAdvertising alerts:

AiAdvertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aiadvertising Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

Receive News & Ratings for AiAdvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiAdvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.