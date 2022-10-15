Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Air China Price Performance

OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also

