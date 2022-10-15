Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Air China Price Performance
OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.30.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
