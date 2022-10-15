Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on AFLYY. Citigroup increased their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
Air France-KLM Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.48.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.
