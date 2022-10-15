Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $232.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average of $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

