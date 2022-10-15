Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $39.50.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKZOY shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

