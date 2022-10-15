Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.8 %
AKZOY stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $39.50.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.