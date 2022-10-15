Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.8 %

AKZOY stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $39.50.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.