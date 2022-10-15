Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 173.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

ALBO stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $423.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $3,391,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,216,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,166,381.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,275 shares of company stock worth $7,382,589. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 339,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 394,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

