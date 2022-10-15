Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.54

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.54 and traded as low as C$16.22. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 3,291 shares.
Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
