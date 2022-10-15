Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 65.7% in September

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Allianz Stock Down 1.4 %
Allianz stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $28.36 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Allianz will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
