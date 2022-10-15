Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Up 65.7% in September

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allianz stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $28.36 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Allianz will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

