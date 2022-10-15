Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 112,365 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,365 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $3,108,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

