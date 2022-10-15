Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 113,655 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 492.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Perficient by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.