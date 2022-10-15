Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 250,143 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,143 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.