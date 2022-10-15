Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after buying an additional 268,279 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,648,000 after buying an additional 554,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,217,000 after buying an additional 1,648,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 166.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 73.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.43. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $150.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

