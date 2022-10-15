Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 552,640 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 10,674.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 557,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $31,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 374,229 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,452,000 after purchasing an additional 325,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 597.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 204,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

