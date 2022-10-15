Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $114.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.47 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

