Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 203,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $6,864,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About Simply Good Foods

Shares of SMPL opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

