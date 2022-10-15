Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 21.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,146. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $12.51 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $917.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

