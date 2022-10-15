Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $43.17 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

