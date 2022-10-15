Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 6,456 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 216,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $42.69.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.