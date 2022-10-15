Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 724,748 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 997,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,748 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $48.00.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

