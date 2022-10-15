Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

