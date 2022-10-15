Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,940 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,629,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,050,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Copa Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.