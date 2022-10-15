Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,338 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 65.89%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

