Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

