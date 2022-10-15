Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,475 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $99,844,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

