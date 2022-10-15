Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,939 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 183,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 885,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45,974 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Globus Medical by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

