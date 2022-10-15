Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,901 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $170.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

