Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,839 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

