Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,265 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $152,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

