Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6,577.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.3 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

