Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,794 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after buying an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 606,463 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $25,762,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

