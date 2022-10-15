Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 990,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,714 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $585.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.50.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.35% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

