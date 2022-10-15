Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

