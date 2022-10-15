Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.96 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

