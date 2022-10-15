Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,201 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $24.50 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.