Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.98 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,455 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 24.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,048 shares of company stock worth $93,645,982 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.83.

MRNA opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

