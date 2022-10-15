Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.29 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 27.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

