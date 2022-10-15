Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191,378 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Down 4.5 %

AES stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

