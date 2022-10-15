Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $16,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $101.32 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 in the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.