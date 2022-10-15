Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $207.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

